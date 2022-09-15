Lake Kenyir expected to be declared geopark next year

KUALA BERANG (Sept 15): The Terengganu government’s hope of turning Kenyir Lake into a geopark is expected to be realised next year, said the State Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Committee deputy chairman Sulaiman Sulong.

He said the state government was now working with several agencies to prepare the necessary documents for the purpose.

He said that the effort had been in motion since 2015, with the establishment of the necessary committees, but was delayed due to some technical factors and the local community’s acceptance of the move.

“We hope to get Lake Kenyir recognised as a national geopark next year, with efforts being made to make it on par with the Langkawi Geopark and others that have been recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco),” he told reporters after closing a course for tour guides at the Kenyir Natural Research Station near here, yesterday.

Also present was Terengganu Minerals and Geosciences Department director Habibah Tahir.

According to Sulaiman, the state government is committed to getting Kenyir Lake recognised as a geopark to attract more foreign tourists to Terengganu, as well as to preserve its natural environment.

“The people need to understand that declaring Lake Kenyir as a geopark will not pose a burden to them. Instead, they get to benefit from it through the creation of job opportunities, economic and tourism activities,” he said. — Bernama