Lee reminds of need to keep abreast with workplace, public safety challenges

MIRI (Sept 15): The private and public sectors must respond to the evolving landscape of workplace and public safety challenges with the emergence of new technologies, said Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He pointed out that networking and conferences can close the gap for practitioners in the private and public sectors while the government can look into ways to further improve safety standards to cope with the changing challenges.

“New technologies (application) also means new safety challenges in work and public places,” he said when opening the inaugural Sarawak Occupational Safety and Health Conference (ISOSG) 2022 here yesterday.

The ultimate goal, he pointed out, is to pay more attention to occupational safety and health risks and try to aim for zero lost time injuries with greater safety awareness to bring down accidents against the backdrop of nine fatalities from 186 cases reported to the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) in Sarawak for the first half of this year.

Lee said the state’s embrace of green energy technology such as production of green hydrogen fuel for export and its application in the public bus transportation sector calls for a fresh approach in occupational safety and health.

Welcoming the efforts by Postgraduate Medical Education Society of Miri Hospital in organising the two-day inaugural conference in Miri, he said it resonates with the government’s aspiration of strengthening knowledge and updating practitioners on the latest development in OSH, particularly latest rules and regulations.

He proposed that the conference be held either annually or biennially in Miri as the division has thriving oil and gas, plantation, tourism and construction industries, in which the authorities and stakeholders faced big challenges in management of employees and target groups during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister hoped international conferences on OSH would also be held in Miri to meet the demand of high standards required here and enable participants to create networking with experts and key players in various industries.

This will promote greater awareness and OHS competency that is vital to high productivity and moving the country’s economy apart from ensuring safety and health of workers and good reputation of any company or organisation, he added.

The state has taken a leaf from the two years of Covid-19 pandemic and amid recent technology progression, with Sarawak being the first in South East Asia to use hydrogen fuel for transportation, there is a need for improvement to meet global OSH shifts and standards.

Earlier, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, who is also ISOSG 2022 organising chairman, said 190 delegates, of which about half are from outside Miri, are attending this milestone two-day conference in Miri.

Dr Wong said this is reflection of greater attention by the private and public sectors to OSH, a field which he is trained in and happy to contribute to despite being a hospital director.

The conference features speakers from KL, Sabah and Sarawak, nine plenary sessions and 15 exhibitors. It also serves as a platform for experts from various industries to share and exchange their knowledge, views and opinion on OHS apart from greater awareness.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Dr Dayangku Siti Rafidah Pengiran Hashim, Sabah and Sarawak Zone Occupational Safety and Health technical advisor from Ministry of Health Dr Raviwharmman Packierisamy, Miri division health officer Mohammad Zaim Kassim, DOSH Miri branch chief and others.