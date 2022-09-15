Lee: RM1.5 mln Miri Public Park extension, upgrading to begin soon

MIRI (Sept 15): The proposed RM1.5 million project to extend and upgrade the existing Miri Public Park is expected to start by the year’s end, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Minister of Transport said upon completion, the new Miri Public Park would be the biggest public park here.

“At present, the park sits on about 20 acres of land. However, with the extension project, the park, upon completion will be on over 30 acres of land.

“Among the new features at the park include the Rock Cliff Park, Educational Park, as well as the Forest Park, which are combinations of rock and nature,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the final design of the proposed project at the Miri City Hall today.

The Senadin assemblyman said the tender for the project is expected to be called for next month, after the technical team finalises the design, especially on the types of materials to be used.

He added once the tender process is finished, the project will be completed in 12 months.

Lee also called on MCC to set aside a special allocation from its annual budget for the maintenance of public parks.

“I think MCC needs to look into this and find sufficient funds to carry out maintenance works on these public parks,” he said.