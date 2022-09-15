Thursday, September 15
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Man in Miri fined RM2,500 for illegal gambling

Man in Miri fined RM2,500 for illegal gambling

0
By Jude Toyat on Court, Sarawak

Gowlman was found gambling in a public place in front of a fast food restaurant at Jalan Oya, Taman Tunku here at 11.55am on Sept 13 this year.

MIRI (Sept 15): A Magistrate’s Court here has fined a man RM2,500 in default one month in prison for gambling illegally in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Gowlman Ding Jau, 46, from Jalan Temenggong Oyong Lawai Jau here on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Gowlman was found gambling in a public place in front of a fast food restaurant at Jalan Oya, Taman Tunku here at 11.55am on Sept 13 this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Gowlman was not represented by counsel.

Recommended Posts