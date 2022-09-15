Man in Miri fined RM2,500 for illegal gambling

MIRI (Sept 15): A Magistrate’s Court here has fined a man RM2,500 in default one month in prison for gambling illegally in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Gowlman Ding Jau, 46, from Jalan Temenggong Oyong Lawai Jau here on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Gowlman was found gambling in a public place in front of a fast food restaurant at Jalan Oya, Taman Tunku here at 11.55am on Sept 13 this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Gowlman was not represented by counsel.