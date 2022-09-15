MCC proposes RM1.5 mln flood mitigation project for Grand Park

MIRI (Sept 15): The Miri City Council (MCC) has proposed an RM1.5 million flood mitigation project to drain surface run-off water from Grand Park and its surrounding areas to the South China Sea, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said it will involve the construction of a 700-metre drain from Grand Park to the storm drain in Luak Bay, which drains out to sea.

As an immediate measure, the city council will also undertake a temporary bypass drain project costing RM186,000, which was awarded today.

The contractor is scheduled to complete the temporary bypass project by Dec 15.

“The permanent solution is the cut-through RM1.5 million drainage project, where I will help source the money upon formal request from the council,” Ting said after a visit to the mixed commercial and residential area.

He said the current drainage system in the area is unable to cope with the volume and speed of surface water run-off due to new developments and climate change, where rainfall is heavier and more frequent.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, revealed the council has abandoned an earlier plan for wider drains to connect to the Luak Bay storm drainage system following objections from a private land owner along the proposed route.

The new route involves complications of utilities infrastructure and Luak Bay road.

Ting also called on MCC to ensure the contractor takes all necessary steps to avoid disruptions to utilities and restore the tar-sealed Luak Bay road when delivering the project.