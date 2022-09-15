Minister: Great potential for island hopping, river cruise in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 15): Sarawak can exploit further the potential of island hopping and river cruises to stimulate the state’s tourism industry, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

According to her, exploring such activities on the islands of the state could generate the economy of local residents especially the local community in such areas.

“In Sarawak, there is not much promotion of island destinations but the overall tourism in the state is rather encouraging.

“So Motac wants to assist in exploring such opportunities to promote tourism in Pulau Satang, Kuching Wetlands National Park so that there are new packages such as ‘island hopping,” she said. She was speaking at a media conference after a Motac visit to the Talang Satang National Park here today, to gather input for the ministry to highlight a new concept of tour packages.

The Talang Satang National Park is regulated by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) comprising the beach and sea surrounding four islands namely Pulau Talang-Talang Besar and Pulau Talang-Talang Kecil in Sematan as well as Pulau Satang Besar and Pulau Satang Kecil, located not far from Santubong.

Nancy said the attractions in the area included scuba diving, snorkeling, watching the nesting site of the colony of bridled terns and black-naped terns (marine birds) and visiting the turtle conservation centre.

In this regard, she said SFC also offered the Sarawak Sea Turtle Volunteer Programme (SSTVP) from May to September as an initiative to promote ecotourism in Pulau Talang-Talang.

“The National Park comprised the ecosystem of coast, marine and freshwater. Wildlife such as crocodiles, proboscis monkeys, Irrawaddy dolphins could be sighted during the river cruise in the Kuching Wetland National Park while fireflies are also seen at night.

“Nonetheless, the animals are not seen all the time as it depends on the tide and weather,” she said. – Bernama