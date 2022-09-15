Ministry to look into Muslim-friendly longhouses in S’wak for tourism

KUCHING (Sept 15): The Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry is looking into Muslim-friendly longhouses as a product that could promote Muslim-friendly tourism and hospitality in Sarawak.

“The identification work of such Muslim-friendly longhouses is in the pipeline, though they have not been identified yet,” said its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri during a press conference after officiating at the Tourism Entrepreneurship and Leadership Seminar (ITELS) and Muslim-Friendly Tourist Guides Training (MFTG) here today.

“The ministry is already looking into this aspect (Muslim-friendly longhouses) because there are many people who would want to go and visit a longhouse.

“We want to show that in the longhouse, there are residents who are Muslim and some are non-Muslim but they all live under one roof. Basically, yes, it is in the ministry pipeline, because we have Muslim people who want to go and visit a longhouse,” she said.

“Like for instance, during Gawai Dayak or prior to that, you can see the women making ‘Kuih Jala’ which is edible to Muslims and non-Muslims and can also get to explore the history of the longhouse, their culture as well as to experience the nature. In a way, it benefits both the villagers and the tourists mutually,” she added.

She, however, anticipated that the process of getting approvals for the Muslim-friendly longhouse product might take longer before it could be materialized.

“We have to work with the Tuai Rumah and the residents or villagers. If they are fine with it, we will proceed. Bear in mind that this is a sensitive process, because some residents might agree to the proposal and some might not,” she said.

“As you understand, most of the residents in the longhouse are non-Muslims, but then if they find the prospects benefitting them, then God’s willing, their longhouse is good to participate,” she said, while adding that the ministry is not putting any pressure on them to participate in the Muslim-friendly tourism product and that they respect their wishes.

“We highlight our strength in terms of arts and culture. Our places, culture, arts, customs and hospitality are our strength, and these are what the outsiders have said about us.

In the same event, Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) director-general Dato‘ Dr Mohamed Razip Hasan said Sarawak is showing strong potential as one Muslim-friendly destination, with seven hotels in Kuching City across the state being recognized under the Muslim-friendly Accommodation Recognition (MFAR) by ITC.

“Tourism product operators and the people of Sarawak should grab the opportunities available in the Muslim-friendly Tourism and Hospitality space to attract Muslim tourist market,” said Mohamed Razip.

Since the Muslim-friendly tourism concept is new to Sarawak, he noted that there has not been a statistic of Muslim-friendly package that has come to Sarawak thus far, unlike in the Peninsula Malaysia.