Minos believes GPS can win all 31 seats in GE15

KUCHING (Sept 15): Political pundit Dato Peter Minos believes Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can make a clean sweep of all the 31 parliamentary seats in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) due to the “woefully divided” opposition parties.

“(They are) hitting each other. GPS (on the other hand) is pretty well prepared.

“Also, GPS is running high and very popular with its ‘Sarawak First’ war cry and showing to Sarawakians that it has no particular love of Malayan (West Malaysian) politics and how it has treated Sarawak all this while.

“GPS has long said no to ‘anak tirikan’ (unfair treatment of) Sarawak. This sits very well with Sarawakians,” he said.

He was responding to a news report quoting GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as saying on Tuesday night that GPS is ready and prepared to face the GE15 as one team even if a snap poll is to be called this year.

Minos also opined that Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) are no longer wanted and popular in Sarawak while biggest local opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) does not seem to have good ideas or agenda for Sarawak.

On a related matter, he believed GE15 would not be called in the last quarter of this year but first quarter of next year although almost all parties including GPS have expressed their readiness for it.

He noted that Umno is itching for GE15 ever since it won the Melaka and Johor by-elections a few months back.

“Most political parties seem to be prepared and are in the mood for an early election this November, after the national budget in October.

“The only snag is: Is the prime minister ready for GE15? He and he alone has the legal power to advise the Agong to dissolve Parliament to pave way for the election,” he said.

Despite the 2023 Budget being moved forward from Oct 23 to 7 which led many to believe that this was the clearest and best signal that GE15 will be in November, Minos continued to assert that GE15 will be next year instead due to heavy rains forecast for that month.

“A few days ago, the prime minister held a big meeting on the likely bad rains and flooding in November. This is a little odd. If there will be heavy rains and flooding in November, how to hold the (15th) General Election?

“The rains are enough to discourage people to come down to vote. Flooding will stop people campaigning and voting,” said Minos.

He also ruled out possibility of GE15 in November, but believed it could be either after Chinese New Year or after Hari Raya (Aidilfitri) or between Chinese New Year and Hari Raya next year

“This means either in March or May next year. We wait and see,” said Minos.