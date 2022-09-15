Over 200 to take part in Sarawak Motorsports Festival

KUCHING (Sept 15): The Sarawak Motorsports Festival (SMF) this weekend (Sept 17-18) at the Petra Jaya Motorsport (PJM) Circuit will involve some 200 participants.

On Saturday (Sept 17), the event will run from 8am to 10pm, while on Sunday (Sept 18) it will be from 8am to 6pm.

SMF organising chairman Andy Chong said the festival will provide more than 30 automotive showcase products and service exhibitions from Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sabah, and Sarawak.

“The festival will have automotive and audio shows, PJM training track open day, go-kart activity, and bike shows.

“There will also be drifting, gymkhana, and ‘time attack’ shows, and automotive photography and videography contest,” Chong told a press conference yesterday.

Gymkhana shows are automobile time or speed events where drivers must manoeuvre around obstacles such as cones, tyres, and barrels using many different driving techniques.

Some 3,000 visitors are expected for the festival.

PJM secretary Sylvester Reggie said this will be the fourth SMF since it was first introduced six years ago.

“This year (festival) is going to be big. SMF this year is going to be more intact, more grand, merrier, and louder, compared to previous years,” he said.

He called the festival a showcase and platform for motor lovers to experience all motor-related activities, where youths and young adults will be able to showcase their talents, passion, and hobbies.

“We also can enhance networking and exchange of knowledge and we believe it will contribute to higher standards of the automotive scene in Sarawak,” said Sylvester.

He added that SFM would be further expanded next year.

“Hopefully it could attract more participants internationally, but it is still in discussion,” he said.

Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan said Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is pleased to facilitate such an event.

He stressed everyone should ensure all facilities during the event are safe for the participants and visitors, apart from informing the public to maintain cleanliness.

Also present during the press conference were DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang and PJM deputy president Tony Teo.

The SFM entrance fee is RM10 per person, while children aged 12 and below can enter for free.