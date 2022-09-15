PH: Malaysia needs to prepare for floods, not polls

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Pakatan Harapan (PH) said predictions of heavy rain for the year-end monsoon made it irresponsible to plan a general election when floods were expected in the period.

Noting the forecasts of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the coalition also expressed support for the proposal to declare climate emergencies in Selangor, Penang and Negri Sembilan for the state governments to adequately prepare and respond.

“PH is of the opinion that all political parties, federal government and state governments should increase their preparations to help the people face the threat of the expected floods.

“As such, calling for any form of general election during the flooding season would be highly irresponsible,” the coalition said in a statement issued after a retreat in Seremban, Negri Sembilan, today.

Last year, Malaysia suffered one of its worst floods on record, causing an estimated RM6.5 billion in property damage and displacing over 71,000 people.

The floods were particularly severe in Selangor, the country’s most industrialised state, where nearly half of the 54 flood-related deaths occurred.

This year, MetMalaysia expects the monsoon season to start in November and carry on till March 2023, compared to the usual September till November.

During the retreat, PH said its leaders also discussed the country’s cost of living crisis as well as preparations to face the 15th general election.

While claiming recent research showed increasing public support for the coalition and that it was prepared to face GE15, PH reiterated that authorities’ priority now should be on flood preparations and not elections. – Malay Mail