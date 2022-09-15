PM pays homage to Queen Elizabeth, signs condolence book

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today visited the British High Commissioner’s Residence here, offering condolences over the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Ismail Sabri also signed the condolence book as a mark of respect for the Queen who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Earlier, on his arrival at 3.55pm, British High Commissioner to Malaysia, Charles Hay and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar welcomed the Prime Minister.

Ismail Sabri spent over 30 minutes at the High Commissioner’s Residence.

The Queen was the longest reigning monarch in British history and the second-longest reigning monarch after King Louis XIV of France.

Meanwhile, Hay said he was touched by the message of condolence from Ismail Sabri as well as the outpouring of affection and respect by Malaysians from all walks of life.

“It is heartening to receive such support in Malaysia as the United Kingdom mourns the passing of the Queen,” he said.

According to media reports, the Queen’s body is now in London, where it will lie in state until the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Her Majesty will be buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. – Bernama