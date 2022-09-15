Political friends, adversaries share memories of Samy Vellu

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Tun S Samy Vellu left an indelible mark on Malaysian politics that is still felt by many of his Barisan Nasional colleagues, adversaries and even today’s up-and-coming generation of politicians.

Following news of his death at age 86 early this morning, politicians from both sides of the divide have taken to social media to share their memories of the former MIC president and one of the country’s longest-serving ministers.

MCA president and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong described Samy Vellu’s death as a great loss for the community and the country.

“The services and sacrifices of the late MIC president and cabinet minister will continue to be remembered. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote on Facebook.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said that Samy Vellu’s service and devotion played a great part in the country’s physical development.

“His dedication in implementing the development of the country’s main infrastructure is the basis for the progress that is being made today. Indeed, his sacrifice deserves to be remembered throughout the ages.

“My condolences to the entire family of the late Tun S Samy Vellu. May you be blessed with fortitude in the face of this loss,” he wrote on Facebook.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who had previously worked as Samy Vellu’s deputy when the BN was in power, remembered the latter as an inspiring person.

“My condolences to the family. Had the opportunity to be his deputy minister in the Works Ministry from 1999 to 2004. An inspiring person full of advice. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng described the MIC giant as a “professional” in the political field who never took things personally.

“My most enduring recollection of him was his great respect for Kit Siang, always enquiring about him and that he would speak up for him in Cabinet,” the 61-year-old federal Opposition lawmaker said on Facebook.

Guan Eng is the son of veteran MP Lim Kit Siang who had often engaged in witty verbal jousts with Samy Vellu in the Dewan Rakyat that were reported in newspapers the next day, long before social media enabled Malaysians to watch the action “live” from Parliament.

“He also ‘recruited’ me to criticise him on Indian issues in Parliament by disclosing on the quiet the necessary information so that he can ask for more on behalf of the Indian community in Cabinet. He would then give me the ok sign after getting the extra allocation.

“In his waning years he repeatedly warned me against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim possibly because Anwar was hard on him in Cabinet over the MAIKA scandal exposed by Kit Siang. Whatever our political differences he never took things personally. Rest in peace,” the Bagan MP added.

Another DAP veteran, vice-chairman M. Kulasegaran called Samy Vellu a “good friend” even though their political ideologies placed a fence between them.

Taking to Twitter, the former human resources minister shared a picture he took with Samy Vellu at the Parliament lobby in 1999.

“Always will remember this picture. Though we had disagreements, at opposite sides of the aisle, he was a good friend. A fighter in many ways. Many debates we had, including the South Indian Labour Fund, as depicted in the picture. Rest in Peace Tun Samy Vellu,” Kulasegaran wrote.

Teresa Kok who has been Seputeh MP since 1999 described Samy Vellu as a person who gave help freely, including to his political foes as she was a DAP member.

“I still remember all his interesting remarks and exchanges during the debate in Parliament.

“When I was a first term MP and a few highways and public works carried out in my constituency, I was under tremendous pressure from the squatters, Tun Samy Vellu had come to help me and relieved me from some pressures,” she wrote on Facebook.

Among the younger generation of lawmakers today who publicly extended condolences to Samy Vellu’s family was Kasthuri Patto.

“My late father P. Patto battled head on with him and lost narrowly twice in two general elections in Sungai Siput.

“When he passed in 1995, Samy Vellu paid his last respect to him. Today I pay my respect, rest in peace, sir,” the 43-year-old Batu Kawan MP from DAP tweeted.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming also expressed his condolences to Samy Vellu.

“Deepest condolences to the family of Tun Samy Vellu who had passed away at the age of 86. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of profound sadness. May he rest in peace,” he wrote on Facebook.

Among the many others who expressed their condolences were Malaysian United Democratic Alliance president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Terengganu MCA liaison chairman Chew Sir Boon. — Malay Mail