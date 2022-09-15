Premier meets with investor from Thailand on gas products manufacturing

KUCHING (Sept 15): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had a meeting with an investor from Thailand yesterday on making products using gas in Bintulu and also to help Sarawak tackle the issue of climate change.

According to the Premier, the investor is an oil company and he asked the investor to continue using gas as a raw material to produce products such as methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, nitrogen and others.

“The reason why we asked the company to do so is that we believe that if there is less carbon, not only our air will be cooler but the most important aspect is that the air is converted into oil or energy to power our machineries and gasless vehicles,” he said at Yayasan Sarawak Premier’s Special Award presentation ceremony at a hotel here yesterday

As the state has already tried using gas as raw material for fuel in Sarawak after having its own hydrogen buses, hydrogen cars and after producing 150kg of hydrogen, he said the effort appeared to be successful.

Following that, he said Sarawak will eventually have its own autonomous rail transit (ART) in the near future.

“ART uses hydrogen. It is gasless and does not emit heat for our city,” he added.

He also reasoned that the usage of hydrogen-based ART in Sarawak will help the state in its bid to reduce climate change because ART produces no emissions and heat.

He said it is important that Sarawak contribute in the effort to cool the world because “many disasters have befallen humanity” due to climate change.

“We want to contribute in cooling the world by limiting carbon production and utilising what is known as clean green energy and Sarawak is the only leading place in Asia to possess this hydrogen technology,” he said.

Also present during the ceremony were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Sarawak State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Sarawak Education director Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad.