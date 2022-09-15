Preparations for Malaysia Day do going smoothly, says Annuar Musa

MELAKA (Sept 15): Preparations for the Malaysia Day celebration have now reached 85 per cent and everything is going smoothly, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

“There are some improvements to be made because there is a tradition that needs to be maintained, especially the reflection of the merging of Malaya (Peninsula), Sabah, and Sarawak.

“Overall, I am satisfied with the preparations that have been made so far,” he told reporters after overseeing the preparations and rehearsal for the Malaysia Day 2022 celebration in Banda Hilir, here last night.

Also present were the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin, and the Cultural Arts Development Division, National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) director Rosnan Nordin.

Annuar, who is the National Day Celebration and Malaysia Day 2022 main committee chairman, said he hoped that on the night of the celebration visitors will wear traditional and ethnic clothes from the 50s and 60s, adding that the guests of honour are also expected to wear similar costumes.

Annuar also advised visitors to come early to the event venue because several roads will be closed.

The Malaysia Day celebration will be held here tomorrow (Sept 16) at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial Square in Banda Hilir where 20,000 visitors are expected to attend. — Bernama