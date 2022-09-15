Public stumble upon body of unidentified man in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 15): The body of an unidentified man was discovered by the public along Jalan Tanjung Maling here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a team was rushed to the scene after a caller reported the discovery at 9.24am.

“The fully-clothed body was found on the road and was without any identification documents. An inspection of his arms found no Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) inoculation scar.

“There were also no external injuries on the body and no criminal elements were found at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death, with the case temporarily classified as sudden death.

He urged anyone with information about the incident, or employers who may have a missing worker, or those with a missing family member, to go to the nearest police station.

They can also contact investigating officer ASP Binsin Lunjong on 017-8025675.