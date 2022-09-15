State-level SUKM 2022 to take place in Miri on Sept 25

KUCHING (Sept 15): The state-level Semarak Uniti Keluarga Malaysia (SUKM) 2022 will be held at Dataran Kipas, Miri on Sept 25 with the theme ‘Merakyatkan Perpaduan Keluarga Malaysia’.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said some 2,000 visitors are expected at the event which will run from 7am to 5pm.

“There will be exhibitions from agencies such as the Labour Department, Health Department, Ministry of National Unity, my ministry and more.

“A space called ‘Rumah KAMI’ will also provide information to the public on the tradition of wedding, food, culture, music instruments and others. Visitors can experience themselves what will be offered to them,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

The press conference was held following a discussion between Fatimah and the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) at Bangunan Baitulmakmur 2.

“The programme is important for us to know each other better as it could promote unity among our communities,” she added.

SUKM is part of the programme during Minister of National Unity Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique’s work visit to Sarawak, from Sept 23 to 25.

The federal minister’s programme included attending a ‘Majlis Jamuan Malam Berambeh Mesra’ event as well as National Unity Committee meeting, and a visit to Kampung Kuala Sibuti in Miri.