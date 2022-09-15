Sukma: Sabah karate team closer to two-gold target

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): The Sabah karate squad are on track to achieving their two-gold target in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

They got their campaign to a positive start after winning the Men’s Team Kata gold in addition to one silver and three bronzes today.

The Kata trio of Mohd Haznil Henry, Mohd Azhad Haziq Henry and Clevelence Carlos put up an impressive display in the final to edge Pahang for the gold at the UiTM Shah Alam Sports Complex.

Sabah however fell short of adding a second gold on the opening day of karate competition when Michell Linus lost 8-0 to national athlete P Madhuri of Kedah in the Women’s -55kg Kumite final.

The bronzes were from Stanley Dulian in the Men’s -55kg Kumite, Richal Mattan (Men’s -60kg Kumite) and Leong Jia Chii (Women’s -61kg Kumite).

“So far so good,” said team manager Richard Ajak when contacted.

“Our medal count could have been better but the national athlete (Madhuri) was too good (for Michell).

“Overall, I’m happy with how things turned out for us today. There will be another two-day of competitions and we are well on track in our quest to achieve the two-gold target,” he added.

He went on to say that national karateka Amirah Syahirah Azlan and ex-national Pressy Misty Philip are Sabah’s best bet to add to karate and Sabah contingent gold tally.