Sukma: Sabah wushu squad in the running for gold

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Sabah wushu could be the ‘surprise package’ for the state contingent in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

The squad defied the odds to make it into the three finals of the Men’s Sanda category as they looked to adding gold to their collections after Siaw Ree Hang had won a silver Shelden Spencer Wong a bronze today.

The finalists are Muhammad Hanif Abdullah in the -56kg category, Muhammad Akid Azlan (-60kg) and Jack Phoon Yan Jie (-70kg).

“Hopefully the trio can fight for gold…we are keeping our fingers crossed,” said team manager Lee Hon Yu when contacted.

In the semifinal, Hanif defeated Kelantan exponent Muhammad Zawawi, Akid edged Tan Xiao Wei of Selangor and Phoon triumped over Adam Akashah at the Gymnasium 2, National Sports Council.

Meanwhile, Siaw gave Wushu a first medal in Sukma after winning the silver in the Men’s Nangun event.

Siaw collected 9.556 points to finish behind Chuah Shyang Yang of Penang (9.640 points) while Wee Din Jun, also of Penang, settled for the bronze with 9.553 points.

Shelden, who suffered injury in yesterday’s quarterfinal bout, lost in the last four bouts to William Tan of Selangor to take the bronze.