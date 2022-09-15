Sukma: Sabahan runner determined to improve time in 100m final tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Sabahan Nur Aishah Rofina Aling is determined to improve on her personal best time when she competes in the Women’s 100m final tomorrow.

By doing so, she believed the rest will take care of itself.

The Sandakan lass, 23, said this after clocking 12.04s to finish second in her semifinal heat at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

“It’s my new personal best time. In the final, I will focus again on improving my time and if a medal comes along, it will be a bonus,” she said when met shortly after her race.

Nur Aishah, who won a silver (200m) and a gold (4x100m relay) at the ASEAN University Games, was the second fastest to qualify into the final.

She will be joined by another Sabahan, Feova Lim Yee Fei, in the final after the latter clocked the fourth fastest time 12.14s to finish second in the second semifinal heat.

Nor Sara Adi of Pahang, who ran in the same heat as Nur Aishah, was the fastest in 11.94s while Nur Afrina Batrisyia Mohamad Rizal of Perak was timed at 12.11s to win the second semifinal heat.

Sabah, however, will have no representative in the Men’s final after Pg Aidil Auf Hajam just missed out on the top eight after clocking 10.81s to finish fourth in heat one of the semifinals.

Muhammad Isyhan Thomas Edmund, on the other hand, was sixth in the semifinal heat three in a time of 10.99s.

In the 400m event, Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas and Patronella Lisong advanced into the women’s final after winning their respective semi final heats in 57.16s and 59.85s.

A total of 11 gold medals will be on offer on the second day of athletics competition.

Meanwhile, Sabah contingent totalled two gold, three silver and five bronzes to occupy fifth placing in the overall medal standing that Johor currently lead on seven gold, six silver and one bronze medals as of 7.30pm.