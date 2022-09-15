Sukma: Sarawak cycling team ranks seventh overall

SEREMBAN (Sept 15): There was no cheer in the Sarawak cycling camp today as the state riders did not win any medals in the road race held along in the highway race that took place in Bandar Baru Sendayan Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Sarawak was represented by six riders who missed the chance to get on the podium when the best finish was only 15th placing by Muhammad Danish Haikal in the individual event.

While in the team event, Sarawak ranked seventh overall.

When met, assistant chef-de-mission for cycling Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim said the Sarawak riders had tried their best to win medals but were thwarted by technical problems.

“It’s sad that we didn’t get a medal today. We almost won a bronze but our rider had a flat tire.

“God willing, we will compete again this Sunday in the BMX event and continue until Sept 24.

“We hope we will get a medal, if we can get gold it is good,” he told reporters.

The Sarawak cycling squad will continue its challenge in individual and team mountain biking, MTB and velodrome events.