Sukma: Shot-putter Grace Wong delivers S’wak’s first silver

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): SEA Games gold medalist Grace Wong Xiu Mei delivered Sarawak’s first silver medal in athletics at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) here today when she heaved the shot putt to 12.44m at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

This brings Sarawak’s medals collection thus far to one gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

Her distance achieved was only short of 0.94m for the gold medal that was won by Nani Sahirah Maryata of Pahang.

The bronze medal went to Nurrul Ainin Syauqina Mohd Nor Azahar who registered 12.02m.