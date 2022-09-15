Tawau murder: Police detain four suspects, looking for four more

TAWAU (Sept 15): Police are looking for four more men to assist investigation into a murder of at an entertainment outlet at Jalan Merdeka 3, Fajar Tawau on Tuesday.

They are Mohamad Johari Rahman, Mohammad Zulkifli Rahman, Mazlee Asan and one whose identity is still not confirmed.

Tawau police chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin said the four suspects are aged between 20 and 35.

“Police have earlier detained four people pertaining to the case and we are now looking for these four individuals to help complete our investigation,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He said three of the detainees were remanded on Wednesday and the fourth was remanded on Thursday. Their ages ranged from 22 to 35.

“The Tawau Magistrate’s Court allowed a seven-day remand for the suspects who are being probed for murder,” he said.

Jasmin said a man was found unconscious in a pool of blood behind an entertainment outlet at Jalan Merdeka 3, Fajar Tawau at 4.18am on Sept 13.

“There was a stab wound on the left side of his chest and injuries on his head.

“A misunderstanding was believed to be the reason for the murder but we are looking at all angles,” said Jasmin, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“I urge anyone with information of these four men to immediately contact the nearest police station.

“Any information on this case can be conveyed to our senior investigating officer Asst Supt Zamzarina Asri at 016-7375868, or at the nearest police station,” Jasmin said.