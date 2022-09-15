Two arrested in Bintulu for drug peddling

BINTULU (Sept 15): Police arrested two men at the Jalan Bintulu-Samalaju area on Tuesday for drug peddling.

During the raid police seized one plastic packet containing a crystal-like substance believed to be syabu weighing 32 grams.

Both suspects, aged 27 and 29, will be investigated under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Upon conviction, the suspects could face life imprisonment, or a minimum of five years in jail, and not less than 10 strokes of the rotan.

Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit appealed to the public to inform the police of any drug-related activities by calling the Bintulu police headquarters (IPD) on 086-318304.