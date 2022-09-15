Two motorcyclists killed in Miri head-on collision

MIRI (Sept 15): Two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision at Jalan Kuala Baram Bypass here Wednesday evening.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the police received a report on the incident around 6.10pm.

“Investigation at the scene revealed that a 16-year-old male motorcyclist had failed to control his motorcycle, causing his motorcycle, which was heading to the Kuala Baram Bypass highway, to collide with another motorcycle ridden by a 17-year-old man coming from Kuala Baram Bypass highway,” he said in a statement.

Following the collision, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers from the Miri Hospital at 7.10pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.