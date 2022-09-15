Uggah refutes claims Bebuling STOLport project ‘sick’

SPAOH (Sept 15): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has shot down claims on social media that the Bebuling STOLport project here is potentially becoming a sick project.

He said the claims were just a malicious allegation by an opposition leader on social media as there was no issue of delay of the project.

According to Uggah, the project was originally scheduled to be completed on Mar 18 next year but the completion date has since been revised to Feb 10, 2024.

“The revised date is due to the significant new changes made to its overall plan,” said Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, in a statement.

Uggah visited the project site here today after attending a briefing on the implementation of Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects for the Betong Division at the Betong Resident’s Office earlier.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during a visit to the site early this year had (actually) voiced out his dissatisfaction over the length of the runway which limited the type of aircraft that could land.

“A proposal on lengthening the runway was made to the state cabinet and a decision was made.

“Pending the decision, work had come to a temporary standstill at the site,” he said after the visit.

Uggah said the runway was lengthened from its original length of 790 metres to 1,190 metres and the runway strip from 850 to 1,370 metres.

This will allow aircraft such as the 2.7-ton Cessna 408 with capacity of 19 passengers and the 2.3-ton Beechcraft King Air (11 passengers ) to land in addition to the 1.8-ton DHC 6 Twin Otter (19 passengers) and the 1.4-ton Cessna 208 Caravan (nine passengers).

He said the other additions to the project are a VIP lounge, Security X-ray and Screening System, baggage check-in and bigger public and staff parking lot and other necessary facilities and equipment.

While the original contract sum for the project was RM108 million, it has now been revised to RM250 million following its new specifications, he added.

“During my site visit, I was briefed by our Public Works Department (JKR) and the contractor’s officers and it is not going to be a sick project as alleged.

“It is on schedule and as at Aug 25, its actual physical progress was at 19.74 per cent against its schedule of 25 per cent.

“It is the obsession of the opposition to find fault with the government but unfortunately what the opposition leader had alleged on social media is all falsehood,” he said.

Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, informed that the contractor had sufficient machinery, manpower and building materials at the site.

“Since these are non-issues in following the JKR expectation, I am confident the Bebulling STOLport project can be completed on time.

“But I will repeat my visits here just to make sure, since this project is in my constituency.

“The GPS government under Abang Jo wants very much to bring more development projects state-wide.

“When projects are implemented, they are to benefit the people and it is very important they are delivered as scheduled.

“As a matter of fact, I have told the JKR to take firm action against contractors with sick projects with the objective of rehabilitating them.

“This is one of the department’s very critical responsibilities,” Uggah elaborated in his statement.

Earlier, Uggah, accompanied by a political secretary to the Premier Dr Richard Rapu, presented cheques for grants totalling RM92,500 to the various Chinese non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Spaoh.

They were received on behalf of the NGOs by Pemanca Goh Leng Tong.