Utilise Subnational Statistics Book data to plan devt, S’wak reps told

KUCHING (Sept 15): All Sarawak assemblypersons should make full use of the findings in the newly-released Subnational Statistics Book to properly plan development in their respective constituencies, said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker said the book, published by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) for every state constituency in the country following a census, serves as an important reference when formulating development strategies and approaches.

“The information and statistics (in the book) comes from the people, and it goes back to be used by every ADUN (assemblyperson) to improve and facilitate their work,” he said at the handing over of the Subnational Statistics Book at the DUN Complex here yesterday.

Mohamad Asfia said the information and statistics in the book are ‘neutral’ and do not favour any party.

He hoped the assemblypersons would find the data useful particularly in improving their service to the people, and in winning the hearts and minds of voters in the coming 15th General Election.

Though state seats are not contested in the coming general election, he said their constituencies make up the parliamentary seats which are being contested.

Also present were DUN Secretary Pele Peter Tinggom and several assemblymen.