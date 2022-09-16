187 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): Sabah recorded 187 new Covid-19 cases on Friday with 9.76 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 1,946 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“The number of new infections decreased by 43, making it a total of 187 daily cases.

“The total number was influenced by the lower number of test samples of 1,946 compared to 2,164 yesterday.

The positivity rate also dropped to 9.76 per cent from 11.04 per cent on Thursday.

“A total of 185 of the 187 new cases are in Categories 1 and 2, as well as two cases in Category 4,” he said.

Five districts recorded two digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 57 cases, Tawau 24, Tuaran 17, Beaufort 14 and Penampang 13.

Meanwhile, Papar, Kota Belud, Sandakan, Keningau, Putatan, Kota Marudu, Lahad Datu, Tenom, Ranau, Tambunan, Kalabakan, Kunak and Semporna reported single digit cases.

Nine districts recorded zero cases namely Beluran, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kudat, Nabawan, Pitas, Sipitang, Telupid and Tongod.