Abd Karim wants further growth for uniquely Sibu BASE jump tourism

SIBU (Sept 16): The Sibu International BASE Jump must continue to grow with more local and foreign participants, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts said the event is one of the tourism products unique to Sibu.

“The Sibu International BASE Jump is making coming a comeback after a hiatus of two years due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is one of the tourism products organised by Sibu only. I can see it is quite attractive as many have taken part in the jumps,” he told reporters after launching the event at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 today.

Abdul Karim said he also found the event to be quite a draw.

“I also noted that all the jumpers are highly motivated as well as very happy to note that many among them are Sarawakians. Furthermore, it is very symbolic as today being Malaysia Day,” he said.

A total of 33 BASE jumpers are taking part in this year’s event, including three from Australia and one from the United States.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, said the number of BASE jumpers in the state is currently limited due to the specific training required.

“If there is an academy or somebody who is willing to train, I am very, very sure that there will be lot of enthusiasts outside there, who love some kind of challenge on extreme sports like this.

“I look at it as an extreme sport because there is always danger there but then there are some who love the thrill of jumping off the plane, buildings like this.

“I am very sure there are many outside there. It is just the question of whether there is anyone who is qualified to train and give that kind of training,” he said.

Today’s jump slots are from 9am till noon, 2pm till 5pm, and 8pm till 10pm.

Tomorrow participants will go on a sightseeing river cruise, followed by the closing ceremony at Dataran Café.