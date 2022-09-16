Agong, Raja Permaisuri extend Malaysia Day wishes

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today wished Malaysians a Happy Malaysia Day.

Their Majesties’ 2022 Malaysia Day wishes to Malaysians were featured in a post on the official Istana Negara Facebook page today.

“Happy Malaysia Day 2022 September 16, 2022.

“Their Majesties pray that Malaysia continues to be protected from all forms of threats and calamities, be blessed and bestowed with lasting prosperity and unity,” read the caption on the post.

Malaysia Day is celebrated on Sept 16 every year to commemorate the formation of Malaysia.

For the 2022 Malaysia Day celebration, it will be held at the Independence Declaration Memorial Square in Banda Hilir, Melaka, tonight.

It is the first time that the national-level celebration is held in the peninsula. — Bernama