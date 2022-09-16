AirAsia celebrates return of operations in Singapore

KUCHING (Sept 16): AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AAAGL), the holding company of Capital A’s airline group, celebrated the return of its airline operations in Singapore at Changi Airport’s state-of-the-art and fully-automated Terminal 4 (T4) yesterday.

The first AirAsia flight (AK703) touched down at T4 yesterday morning from Kuala Lumpur at 8.30am on the spacious widebody Airbus A330 aircraft with a full load factor of 100 per cent.

Capital A chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said AirAsia was thrilled and excited to be back at T4 in Singapore which serves as low-cost airline’s third largest hub and was therefore an integral market for the company.

“It’s emotional coming back here and I thank Changi Airport for reopening T4,” he told a press conference at the airport.

As the largest foreign airline group by capacity in Singapore, AirAsia accounts for more than one in eight of the total number of passengers through Changi Airport terminals.

Pre-pandemic, AirAsia contributed to 51 per cent of T4’s overall seat capacity. The return to T4 will provide opportunities for AirAsia airlines to add more services to meet strong demand and importantly, enable them to return to a full recovery to pre-Covid-19 frequency levels in the near future.

Flights to and from Singapore are currently operated by four airlines in the group; AirAsia Malaysia (AK), AirAsia Indonesia (QZ), AirAsia Thailand (FD) and AirAsia Philippines (Z2), connecting a total of 168 flights weekly to 12 destinations across Asean.

Fernandes said this weekly frequency is currently about 60 per cent of the airlines’ operations at T4 pre-Covid with plans to recover up to 96 per cent against pre-pandemic by the year’s end.

“We used to do 354 flights (before the pandemic) and now we are at about 180 flights.

“But at the rate we are going, I believe we will surpass the 354 flights really quickly,” he said.

He expressed his confidence that AirAsia is going to come back stronger with its return to T4.

“This is an airport we always wanted others to model as it allows us to be very efficient and fully utilise all of our own digital capabilities as we move forward,” he said, adding that Changi Airport was one of the first airports to fully utilise all of AirAsia’s technology.

He said the digitalisation of passengers’ airport experience was now more important than ever.

“This is very much in sync with our operations and model, supporting our focus on innovation and efficiency.

“With the international travel rebound, no travel restrictions into Singapore and the move to T4, we are optimistic that we will see our pre-pandemic passenger numbers up again soon and foresee continued solid growth in our cargo and logistics operations in the region,” said Fernandes.

From Singapore, AirAsia Malaysia currently flies 106 flights weekly across seven routes.

Services will continue to increase to/from Singapore in line with strong pent up demand.

Also present at the press conference were AAAGL group chief executive officer Bo Lingam, AirAsia group chief commercial officer Karen Chan, AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat, AirAsia Singapore chief executive officer Logan Velaitham, AirAsia Indonesia chief executive officer Veranita Yosephine Sinaga, AirAsia Philippines chief executive officer Ricky Isla, and AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya.