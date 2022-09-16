Bintulu to see second development wave after completion of methanol plant

KUCHING (Sept 16): Bintulu will see a second wave of development with Sarawak’s first methanol plant in Tanjung Kidurong now 66 per cent completed and expected to start operations in early 2024, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The state premier said the plant, owned by Petchem Sarawak, will produce methanol that can be used to produce various derivative materials.

“Petronas will build a second gas distribution facility at Tanjung Kidurong to supply gas up to 1,200 MMscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) to the methanol plant and also to the SEB gas power station.

“A second plant will probably follow if the negotiations between Petchem and the contractor are successful,” he said at the state-level Malaysia Day 2022 event held at the Old Bintulu Airport tonight.

Abang Johari said the state is not content with merely exporting raw materials, and often much to Sarawak’s loss, the process of adding value to the state’s resources had always been done elsewhere outside Sarawak.

He said Sarawak’s average household income was below the national average despite being rich in resources due to the limited existence of value chain to generate the economy.

“Sarawak cannot depend heavily on the export of LNG (liquefied natural gas) to increase her revenue and therefore, we have to take the necessary steps to ensure that our resources are value-added right here in Sarawak if we are to double the size of our economy from RM136 billion to RM282 billion and achieve a high-income status by 2030,” he said.

Abang Johari said Bintulu needs to see continuous changes and have more facilities and infrastructure.

He said Bintulu must have an administrative centre that is prepared to serve a population which will increase to more than 200,000 in future.

“Because of this, the Kuala Kemena bridge that gives access to the Jepak area is being built. This bridge will be a new landmark for Bintulu and more importantly provide a route for Bintulu to expand to the other side, that is to the Jepak area,” he said.

He added that the new Bintulu administrative centre will be moved to Jepak and this area will develop into a new commercial centre and residential area to meet the growing housing demand.

Abang Johari pointed out that Bintulu will also become a hydrogen gas production centre with the implementation of a hydrogen production project undertaken by a consortium of three large investors from South Korea supported and financed by the Korean Government.

He said he had recently led a delegation to South Korea to sign the memorandum of understanding for the supply of electricity to the project called the H2biscus Project.

The project is said to require up to 900 MW of electricity from renewable sources, mainly from hydro.

“The hydrogen gas that will be produced as a green fuel will be bought back by South Korea, especially the steel industry because they need to reduce the use of fossil fuels that emit carbon dioxide gas that harms the world’s climate.”

According to him, Bintulu will also see Petronas and Shell build two plants to process “sour gas” or natural gas that contains a lot of hydrogen sulphide channeled from the gas field off the coast of Bintulu.

Abang Johari believed that Shell has seen great potential to be developed in Sarawak which has prompted the company to move its upstream headquarters from Kuala Lumpur to Miri.

He said Sarawak will also witness the implementation of a new initiative that has never been seen before, namely the storage of greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide.

He said this is done through the Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage solution (CCUS).

“The industry from South Korea shows interest in collaborating with Sarawak to explore CCUS for the purpose of reducing the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere,” he added.