Dr Sim encourages public, organisations to participate in fire fighting programmes

KUCHING (Sept 16): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has urged the public and organisations to participate in every fire fighting programme organised by the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

He pointed out that Bomba programmes, especially its solidarity with the community event, are very important in helping the people to know what to do when fire occurs.

He said more often, when fire happens people will just become bystanders and not do anything to help.

“In Sarawak, the issue is not because of lack of efforts in organising fire fighting programmes or lack of sponsorship to organise the programmes.

“It’s the public’s unwillingness to participate in the programmes.

“The public must be willing to step out and step forward to participate in the programmes organised by Bomba,” he told reporters after opening the state Bomba solidarity with the community programme at Bomba headquarters here yesterday.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said Bomba’s solidarity with the community programme is meaningful as it also involved different agencies.

He said everyone plays an important role in fire fighting, which also includes fire prevention.

“Everyone has so much to do and they can learn to play the different roles through Bomba programmes for the community.

“Everybody can prevent fire, it’s whether you are willing to learn how to do it or not,” he stressed.

Dr Sim lauded the state Bomba for the many different programmes it had held with the community throughout Sarawak, adding the public should take the opportunity to learn from the fire fighting programmes which are free of charge.

“It is very important that the public know how to do CPR, which they can even learn from Bomba.

“Through the Bomba programmes the public can also learn fire fighting techniques, which is very important.

“Looking ahead, with all these sponsorships by companies, I hope to see the local councils and community leaders involved so that they can promote the Bomba solidarity programme much farther,” he said.

Dr Sim encouraged everyone to participate because it is for their own good, not for him or for Bomba.

He also commended Bomba for having the children’s programme, saying it is never too early to learn about fire fighting and prevention.

“Sometimes children, because they are ignorant, they play with fire and then they accidently burn the place and so on.

“Therefore through the programmes, we just want to teach them about fire safety.

“We hope everybody will take every fire safety programme organised by Bomba seriously for their own good,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Bomba director Datu Khiruddin Drahman said they had activated their northeast monsoon programme and mobilised their assets following the recent floods in Baram and Marudi.

He stressed that Bomba was always ready for any disaster even though flooding was not expected in September.

“Our helicopter has been flying in Ulu Baram to deliver food and humanitarian aid and the disaster relief group has sent food supplies by river transport to the areas that are inaccessible by road.

“The floods that happen in Marudi had been tackled by the community there without them murmuring or complaining about the problem.

“What is important is we make sure that the food assistance from the government reaches the victims,” he said.

He said the water level in Marudi and Baram had subsided.