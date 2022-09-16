Fatal Julau Road crash involving motorcycles claims three lives, one injured

SARIKEI (Sept 16): Three men were killed while a woman was seriously injured in an accident involving two motorcycles at Mile 12 Julau Road near here last night.

A statement released by the Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department said the fatal accident happened around 8.20pm.

In response to a call received at 8.24pm, a team of eight firefighters from Bintangor fire station was dispatched to the scene.

When firefighters arrived at the accident location, about 32km from here, they noticed three men lying unconscious by the roadside, while a woman was seriously injured.

The men were later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel and handed over to the police for further action.

The bodies of the three men were later transported to the Sibu Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem, while an ambulance from Kanowit Hospital brought the seriously injured woman to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

Police have identified two of the deceased as Mathew Many Jonathan, 25, and Nelson Chendang, 21, while the third fatal victim and the woman have yet to be identified.

Firefighters also helped to clear the scene of accident debris and oil spillage to ensure the safety of other road users before wrapping up the operation.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.