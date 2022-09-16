Flooding worsens in Marudi overnight, low-lying areas inundated

MIRI (Sept 16): Floodwaters in Marudi rose overnight, with several houses in low-lying areas and the main road inundated today.

Despite the increased water level, Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said there have been no evacuations as of 8am.

“Based on the report from our patrol team in Marudi, it was found that the water level had increased.

“Several houses and the main road in Marudi have been inundated,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the road leading to the ferry was also flooded as of 8am, but was still passable to all vehicles.

He urged those travelling to Marudi and road users to slow down when passing houses next to the main road, especially at Kampung Dagang to avoid pushing floodwaters into the houses.

“Those who need assistance or evacuation, please contact Bomba Marudi on 085-755189,” Ahmad Nizam said.