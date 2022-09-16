GE15: PBDSB picks vice-president to contest in Baram

MIRI (Sept 16): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has confirmed that its vice-president Sawing Kedit will stand as its candidate for the Baram parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

PBDSB president Bobby William told The Borneo Post today that it was the party’s unanimous decision to pick Sawing for Baram.

“He is the only capable candidate for the seat,” he said, adding that apart from Baram, PBDSB would also be contesting in Julau, Kapit and Sibuti in the parliamentary polls.

The party had announced that for GE14, it would field its Women’s chief Susan George and its Youth chief Robert Sawing in Julau and Kapit, respectively.

Bobby himself would contest in Sibuti.

Adding on, Bobby said the PBDSB would not field any candidate in Miri, so as to avoid any clash with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“We had previous agreement (with PSB) and we, at PBDSB, decided to not put our candidate in Miri,” he said.