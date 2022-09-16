GPS leaders in the dark on Umno’s ‘Trans-Borneo’ political pact

KUCHING (Sept 16): Several top leaders in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are in the dark about claims that a separatist faction from Umno is planning a ‘Trans-Borneo’ political pact after the 15th general election (GE15).

“I can’t comment on something I’m not aware of,” said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He was asked to comment on a statement by Johor Umno deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, who claimed that several dissident Umno leaders are involved in a covert effort to form a ‘Trans-Borneo’ political pact to take over the country after GE15 with like-minded Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs, their counterparts from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS as their main Borneo link.

Meanwhile, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum said there was no such formal move but hoped Sarawakians know what is best for them.

“There is no law prohibiting the spread of legally approved politics. As Sarawakians, we prefer local flavours which suit our tastes,” he said.

Both PBB and PRS are partners in GPS. Other partners are Sarawak United People’s Party and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a Malay Mail report today, Nur Jazlan claimed that two or three Umno leaders believed to be against party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are making a secret move together with PAS to join with PN, BN, and GPS after GE15 for power and personal interest but added that GPS had rejected the proposed plan as such ‘backdoor’ cooperation would not allow for a stable government.