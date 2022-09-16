Jugah adamant will defend Lubok Antu seat no matter the ticket

KUCHING (Sept 16): Lubok Antu incumbent Jugah Muyang is adamant he will defend the parliamentary seat whether or not Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) accepts him into the fold.

The currently Independent MP said he is leaving it up to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to decide on his application to join Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and represent the coalition.

“I have been told by the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) selection committee that they too were leaving it to the Premier to decide on my candidacy as they do not want to rock the PRS boat.

“I understand their situation and decision, and it is up to GPS whether they want me or not as their candidate,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Jugah said while he did not desire to preempt any instance to come, he stressed as the incumbent he must stand in Lubok Antu.

“As far as I am concerned I must stand. As an Independent who supports the government of the day both at state and federal level, I have served my constituency well enough with the state and federal funding.

“I believe I can retain the seat because the constituents know what I have done for them even as an Independent.

“When I contested in the last election, not many people knew about my contributions and services to the constituents, but now people have seen what I have done,” he said.

Jugah is hopeful that Abang Johari in his wisdom will decide to go with the incumbent.

“I was told that the Premier of Sarawak wants to win all seats in the coming general election.

“As I am the incumbent and a supporter of the government of the day, including the GPS government, I should be given the chance to defend my seat.

“I’m confident I can deliver the seat to GPS,” he added.

When contacted today on the status of Jugah’s application, PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum simply replied, “Status quo.”

The Borneo Post had reported on Aug 7 that Jugah’s application to join PRS was still being deliberated by the party’s supreme council.

Youth leader Datuk Snowdan Lawan had said Jugah’s application had met with strong protests from unhappy party members, especially those from the Engkilili division, who questioned his motive to rejoin PRS at this stage.