Late-night crash along Jalan Bau leaves SUV driver trapped

KUCHING (Sept 16): A sports utility vehicle (SUV) driver found himself trapped following a collision with another vehicle near Taman Senggi, Jalan Bau last night around 11.25pm.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) today said firefighters arriving at the scene found the SUV had turned turtle.

The Bau fire station personnel had to use a special tool to pry open the vehicle’s door and extricate the victim, who was lying face down due to the SUV landing on its roof.

Bomba said the 41-year-old suffered injuries to his head and a broken right hand.

He received first aid from a medical worker before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

Besides the trapped victim, three others were involved in the accident.

Bomba said two of the victims were brought to hospital by members of the public, while the third victim went to hospital courtesy of the Civil Defence Force.

Bomba then cleared the area of debris and oil spills to ensure the safety of other road users.

Also at the scene were the police.