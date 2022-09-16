Lee urges association to educate public on waste disposal

MIRI (Sept 16): Miri Second-Hand and Recycle Dealers Association has been urged to educate the public on waste disposal to keep the city clean and reduce crime rate.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin made the call during a dialogue with the police organised by the association at Imperial Palace Hotel here Wednesday.

“I want this association to move forward on educational programmes to make Miri a cleaner city by reducing the amount of garbage.

“This in turn would help the city council reduce spending on garbage collection and use the money to build better roads and drainage instead.”

Lee hoped the association could educate the public about waste of value such as plastic bags, plastic bottles, newspapers, paper cups, beer cans and bottles.

“Give the public contacts of those collecting recyclables and distribute pamphlets to school children on environmental pollution.

“Focus on recycle, reuse and repurpose to reduce waste in the city and keep the city clean,” he stated.

He added that the association can also play an important role in preventing theft of electrical and telephone cables.

Lee urged sellers and traders to join the association and comply with its rules to combat crime associated with sale and purchase of second-hand goods as without demand, there would be no incentive to supply.

Also at the dialogue were Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, Criminal Investigation Division (CID) head DSP Loh Wooi Kee, Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division (JPJKK) head DSP Nor Aizan Jamil and association chairman Bryan Chia.