Long jump: Andre secures Sabah’s second Sukma 2022 athletics gold

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): It was a brilliant Malaysia Day gift for Sabah today when Andre Anura @ Anuar coasted to the Men’s Long Jump gold in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) as expected.

This was Sabah’s second gold from athletics after Farrell Glenn Felix Jurus won the Men’s High Jump on Thursday.

Unlike Farrell, who had stunned his more illustrious teammate Mohd Eizlan Dahalan for the gold, Andre made sure there would be no upset in the morning athletics session at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

After a foul jump on his first attempt, Andre bounced back to take a firm grip on the gold with his third jump of 7.40m.

It was way off his national record of 8.02m but proved enough to beat Shahrizal Nasharuddin Isham of Terengganu and fellow Sabahan Muhammad Sunik Muslimin, who finished with the silver and bronze at 7.25m and 7.24m respectively.

“This is my second gold in Sukma after winning the Triple Jump event (in Perak) in 2018.

“Although I did not come close to the national record, I’m still pleased with my performance today,” Andre said when met after the final.

He pledged to turn his attention to the Triple Jump event tomorrow, where he will again start as the favourite.

“For now my focus is the Triple Jump final. The target is to win two gold and I expect fellow SEA Games athlete Brendon (Ting) of Sarawak to be my main challenger.

“This is my third and last Sukma … I will certainly give my utmost best,” added Andre, who won gold in the Hanoi SEA Games in May.