Madius at loss after Fadillah rejected his proposal

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said that he is at loss as to why Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof rejected his new federal deal proposal.

“As Sarawak and GPS have repeatedly asked to have legislative or administrative powers in education and health/medicine, as well as greater fiscal autonomy, I am at a loss as to why Fadillah rejects my proposal of a new federal deal,” said Madius in a statement on Friday.

He said that this was not at all rejecting the efforts by the Keluarga Malaysia Government which signed a transformative and stabilising Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pakatan Harapan, and individually by Fadillah and de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to implement some promises of MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963).

“However, this must not blind us to ignore that MA63 does not change the over-centralising nature of our Federation and also the fact that Sabah and Sarawak were hoodwinked into accepting less autonomy than Singapore in exchange of over-representation in the Dewan Rakyat which has not been effective in protecting Sabah and Sarawak’s interests,” said Madius in a statement on Friday.

He added that he would like to meet Fadillah and Wan Junaidi, as well as any other political leader from any political coalition or party to advance the cause of decentralisation.

“That is the only way for us to honour our founding fathers and mothers who opted to form Malaysia on this auspicious occasion of the 59th Malaysia Day,” he said.

Madius recently said that Sabah and Sarawak need and deserve comparable powers in education, health and medicine, and labour as Singapore did under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Madius also said that a new federal deal that gives more power to both the two regions of Sabah and Sarawak and the 11 states of Malaya is possible if Sabah and Sarawak are to invite Malayan states to jointly push for decentralisation.

He also said that Malaysia needs an Inter-Governmental Committee 2.0 (IGC 2.0) consisting of Federal Government, Regional Governments of Sabah and Sarawak and 11 State Governments in Malaya to explore and negotiate decentralisation which can include: At least concurrent powers in education, health and medicine, and labour and potentially other domains for the regions and states; a sharing of income tax revenues from a region/state by the regional/state government; an elected and empowered Senate where Sabah (including Labuan) and Sarawak together enjoy a clear veto; and an elected governments for divisions (in Sabah and Sarawak) and municipalities and districts (in Malaya).

Fadilah was reported by an online news portal to have said that it was not feasible to have a new federal deal as the agreement was signed during Malaysia’s formation.

Fadillah questioned if Tangau realised that there had been achievements under MA63, such as payments and allocation of funds from the federal government to Sabah and Sarawak.

“What does he (Tangau) mean the agreement has failed to be realised?”

“Of course it’s (MA63) still a work in progress,” the chief whip for Sarawak’s ruling coalition said.