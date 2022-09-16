Malaysia Day celebration a splash in Sibujaya (VIDEO)

SIBU (Sept 16): Sibu folks here celebrated Malaysia Day uniquely with a splash and fun-filled water activities at the Sibujaya Boulevard today.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who officiated at the third Sibujaya Water Fiesta 2022 remarked that the event broke the norm and hoped that it could be an annual event for Sibu.

“I was told that this event had been held twice previously, but was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, it has finally come back.

“I can see that this event is very well-received by the people here and I hope that it can be a yearly event in Sibu,” he said, while commending the initiatives made by Amcorp Sibujaya Sdn Bhd and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) for organizing the community-based event.

Sibu folks enjoying themselves at the Sibujaya Water Fiesta 2022.

The Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development believed the event could help build strong family institutions and strengthen family bonds besides bringing people together in a fun, relaxed and casual manner.

“I can see parents bringing their children. I think this can become a memorable event for the children and for the people in Sibu,” he said.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, meanwhile, expressed hope that the ministry and the community, as a whole would continue to support the event.

“We can see that the event is getting bigger and it is not just for the people of Sibujaya but also those outside Sibujaya. We can promote this as a local tourism product and boost the economy in Sibujaya,” he said.

In echoing Sempurai’s remarks, organizing chairman and Amcorp Sibujaya senior general manager Lim Pooi Siang said the organisers hoped to make next year’s event bigger and more happening.

Among the crowd of participants was Merina Samsudin, 38, who hoped that the activity could be carried out again next year.

“It is really fun. I bring along all my four children here and they enjoy it so much,” she said.

A Sibujaya resident Edmund Edward, 44, said it was a great activity for adults and children to bond and also simply to de-stress from the rigors of work, school and daily life.

For the record, the organisers scaled down the fiesta this year in their move to use water responsibly and to stand in solidarity with residents who are affected by the low water pressure issue.

Five water trucks had been despatched during the event; with one truck to accommodate the water fiesta while another four were sent to Sibujaya flats to assist residents who were affected by low water pressure.

Also present was the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Hii Chang Kee.