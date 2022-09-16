Michael Jackson of Sabah among fans who meet King of Pop impersonator

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): Hundreds of fans of King of Pop Michael Jackson impersonator, Rodrigo Teaser gathered at the ground floor of Imago Shopping Center here to meet the famous star at a fan meeting session on Friday.

Rodrigo on Thursday night successfully held the ‘Michael Lives Forever World Tour-Kota Kinabalu, Sabah’ concert at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC).

Local fans did not miss the opportunity to meet the singer to release their longing for their favorite idol by meeting him in person.

They also brought posters, shirts and other accessories and got the 42-year-old star’s signature.

One of the fans, Sharifah from Putatan said she was very excited and felt lucky to meet Rodrigo as the whole family is Michael Jackson fans.

“Even though it wasn’t Michael Jackson who performed, we were still excited and saw as if Rodrigo was the rebirth of this pop legend.

“Voice and physical form and other characteristics are very similar to Michael Jackson, more exciting is the way Rodrigo dances.

“We had planned from the beginning and yesterday we managed to attend the ‘Michael Lives Forever World Tour-Kota Kinabalu, Sabah’ concert and we continue this valuable experience to meet Rodrigo personally.

“I managed to take a picture and get his autograph in addition to having a close conversation with him and this was the most valuable and sweetest experience of the year,” she said.

He said his younger brother Muhammad Amar and his friend Cedric Earl Ernest Eric from The Flexible Outbreak Club also participated in a dance competition during the meeting with the fans and managed to grab second and third places.

Meanwhile, the winner of Azmi Gediean Gabriel’s dance performance from Art Collection said that this success is one of sweetest memories and it is not the value of the prize that is important but his deep interest in the legend of the pop star.

“I have been Michael Jackson’s number one fan since I was ten years old and actively performed with the band members until I was nicknamed the Michael Jackson of Sabah.

“I will not miss an opportunity if there is any activity or program involving Michael Jackson in Sabah.

“It is not the prize that is being chased but this is to continue the legendary legacy of this beloved pop star in addition to showing it to the younger generation or those who have forgotten Michael Jackson,” he said.

He also said that he and his band members from Art Collection were actively performing at singing clubs around the state capital.

“This October we also received invitations from fans in conjunction with Halloween in Kuala Lumpur.

“Throughout the performance we will perform more than eight songs in line with the appropriateness of the set time,” he said.

The ‘Michael Lives Forever World Tour-Kota Kinabalu, Sabah’ concert is specially presented by MK Group and hosted by Star Planet Entertainment, jointly organized by Sounds Tech Production.

In the same event, a dance workshop, a special performance by local talent and Imago Dance Competition with a total prize of RM22,500 were held.