Nancy Shukri: Malaysia Day showcases country’s identity, uniqueness to foreign tourists

MELAKA (Sept 16): The Malaysia Day 2022 celebrations in Independence Declaration Memorial Square in Banda Hilir, here can showcase the country’s identity and uniqueness, along with the multiracial heritage, to foreign tourists.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that it could also introduce Malaysian culture to visitor, especially from those abroad, as Melaka is a main tourism destination in the country.

“With the 50s and 60s theme and various ethnicities on display, there surely will be many who will come and join in the celebrations, which is the first held outside of Sabah and Sarawak.

“They can witness our uniqueness, through the various cultural costumes and outfits,” she told reporters here today, adding that after two years of doing without physical celebrations, she was convinced Malaysians were excited to celebrate the occasion.

She said that the choice of Melaka as the host would indirectly add value and spur the tourism sector.

“I would like to wish Happy Malaysia Day to all Malaysians and we are the ones who will determine our country’s direction towards a more developed and cultured country, something we have wanted all this time,” Nancy said.

She added that this year’s celebrations would have a spillover effect on tourist industry players and traders to generate income.

“Many small operators can use this opportunity to generate income through sales of food, handicraft and other products….therefore, we need to be grateful and support the activities we organise for Malaysians,” she added. – Bernama