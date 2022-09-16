Nationhood, unity drives Petronas’ latest ‘366’ drama episode

PETRONAS has launched the fifth episode of its ‘366’ drama series entitled ‘Hari Ke 243’ with the concept of sowing the spirit of unity between races in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebration this year.

Unlike in the previous year, Petronas has taken a new storytelling approach with the seven-episode drama series that covers all of Malaysia’s major festivals throughout the year.

The first to its fifth and latest episode which aired on August 29 on the Petronas official YouTube and Facebook accounts, have attracted positive response from viewers.

As a company that is committed to supporting and encouraging harmony in a multicultural society, Petronas’ drama episodes are aimed at reflecting the lives of multi-racial Malaysians through the series.

The series fosters appreciation of the nation’s heritage, while creating a strong social message for a better Malaysia and to fuel the spirit of love for the country.

Petronas Group Strategic Communications Head Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said she hopes the episode in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day, will spark the spirit of patriotism amongst Malaysians.

Petronas greatly appreciates the support of all viewers who are always looking forward to new episodes, with two more upcoming episodes to look forward to.

“We hope that the message contained in the fifth episode would inspire people to continue pursuing their dreams, and drive progress, as one team and one family, for our beloved nation.

“We would also like to thank the viewers for their continued support for this drama series, and we hope that the viewers will continue this journey with us until the final episode,” she added.

The ‘366’ drama series is a story about the spirit of shared courage in exploring new opportunities in the new year while also highlighting the value of unity in achieving progress together.

It tells of a struggling junior football team plagued by fear and limiting beliefs, while having a big dream to win the upcoming Pesta Bola Malaysia match.

By highlighting the spirit of National Day and Malaysia Day, the drama succeeds in projecting the value of team unity in achieving progress in a group made up of players from various races, religions and nationalities.

After much struggle, the Team manages to not only win the match but also overcomes the limiting mindset of each player.

All the main characters are featured in the same timeline and episode to bring the story of sports which is one of the biggest passions in uniting Malaysians.

The story begins when the team’s coach who was also the friendly bus driver in the first episode of 366, is injured and unable to train the team, and other characters pitch in to help.

The cast successfully conveys the message to the audience that team spirit and trust in each other is the key to success. Hence, the success achieved by the Rumah Kasih Setia team in the match is proof of the team’s unity and spirit that inspire them to never give up on confronting challenges.

The inter-racial relationship that was highlighted through the drama series is a reflection of Malaysians who are united to maintain the harmony and well-being of our beloved country. It can be seen when the actors are willing to help prepare the football team while giving them support, encouragement, as well as lifting their spirits.

In the previous episode, the series highlighted the Gawai festival.

That episode focused more on a character’s mother who has been cared for by an ambulance driver who took her daughter to the hospital after an accident.

The story explores the reasons behind the mother’s distance from her daughter, and highlights the ambulance driver’s generosity and compassion towards the mother which ultimately answers the question of why the daughter had traveled to Sarawak.

The drama series directed by Kabir Bhatia started airing during the Chinese New Year with the hope of inspiring Malaysians to make every new day count and how second chances can help each of us to grow and advance.

So far, the series produced by Petronas has received approximately 21 million views for all episodes shown on the YouTube channel with positive responses left in the comments section.

To find out more about how the characters of this film overcome their respective challenges, watch the Petronas drama ‘366: Day 243’ which is broadcast through all official Petronas social media channels.