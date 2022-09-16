Premier defends S’wak right to more Parliament seats

BINTULU (Sept 16): The size of Sarawak’s population should not hamper the state’s right to more seats in parliament as agreed in the formation of Malaysia, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

He said presently there is an unhealthy imbalance in parliament as Sarawak and Sabah only have a total of 56 seats or 25 per cent out of the total of 222 constituencies, with the rest going to Peninsular Malaysia.

“Although Sarawak’s population is small, I believe it can be done so that Sarawak can have more parliamentary seats as creation of a constituency is not purely based on the size of population according to the Westminster system that we copied from the UK.

“Even in the UK, parliamentary representation is not solely based on population but also on the size of a particular seat. Should a seat be considered based only on population then remote places with scattered population like Ulu Baram, Belaga and Ulu Rajang will not merit representation, which is not the case as we know it,” he said at the state-level Malaysia Day celebration here tonight.

Abang Johari was commenting on the decision at the meeting of the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) last week to endorse the restoration of the 35 per cent parliamentary seats for Sarawak and Sabah.

The decision was met with brickbats mainly over the size of the population of the two Borneo states compared to the Peninsula.

Abang Johari also said that it must be understood that though the size of representation in Parliament for Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak was not explicitly expressed in MA63, the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) on Malaysia had given assurance that the interests of these territories are to be protected at all times.

He was glad that the recent meeting on MA63 had discussed the composition of parliament for Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak with the aim to ensure balance in terms of the number of seats among the three regions where Sarawak and Sabah should have 35 per cent of the total seats.

“We in Sarawak and Sabah have to ensure that our rights and privileges are always protected and safeguarded in parliament and that the wants of some federal leaders are not imposed or lord over upon us to our detriment and loss.

“Some of our rights have been eroded in the last 59 years because we did not have the power to effectively object in parliament to laws that were either unintentionally or purposely enacted to infringe our rights.

“We only want our rights back, no more no less,” he said.

Abang Johari said many other matters including health-related issues in Sarawak and Sabah were raised during the meeting.

In Sarawak, he said not only are some schools in poor condition, but there are also many dilapidated health clinics in rural areas that should be upgraded or rebuilt.

He hoped that the federal government would pay due attention to health issues especially in Sarawak and provide sufficient financial allocation to upgrade health facilities so that the people can enjoy better health services.

Abang Johari also called upon Sarawakians irregardless of their race and faith to continue staying united so that the state can continue to see a boost of development.

“I sincerely hope that political stability in Sarawak continues to provide an ecosystem that is conducive to economic development and increased investment from within and outside the state in the field of industry,” he said.

As part of the region that established Malaysia, he said Sarawak continues to hold firmly the pledge to be together with Malaysia and develop based on the terms as enshrined in the Constitution, and the spirit of MA63 and IGC.