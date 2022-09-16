Restoration of 35 pct quota: Ex-EC chairman missed point

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): Former Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Wan Omar “missed the point” about efforts to restore 35 per cent representation for Sabah and Sarawak in Parliament, says a Sabah GRS government leader.

Yong Yit Jee, who is also a lawyer and SAPP supreme council member, said the restoration of Borneo regions’ rights is in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“In other words, it concerns rights of the two Borneo regions.”

Wan Ahmad was reported by Utusan Malaysia as saying that Malaysia does not need additional parliamentary seats (222). He proposed instead that the EC re-delineates the boundaries to ensure a fair distribution of voters. He also said that restoring 35 per cent Sabah and Sarawak representation from the 222 parliamentary seats will reduce the Peninsular seats, claiming that it is an inappropriate, unwise and unfair move for parliamentary constituencies in Peninsular because those who want additional seats are Sabah and Sarawak, and would only complicate matters in managing the boundaries.

“He obviously missed the point. This is not about constituents’ boundaries or population. This is about restoring our rights in MA63. They’re two different things.

“If EC is of the view that there is no need to increase the existing 222 parliamentary seats, then EC should take the necessary steps to ensure 35 per cent representation from Sabah and Sarawak is met. The original spirit of the federation must be respected.

“Sabah and Sarawak won’t have it any other way because this concerns rights under the MA63 on which Malaysia was formed. Restoring the 35 per cent representation would balance out the distribution of power among the Borneo regions and Peninsular that make up the Federation” Yong said in a statement on Friday.

“For a long time, Sabah and Sarawak leaders have been fighting for the rights of their respective regions and their people, and this restoration is seen as a huge way forward to have bigger legislative muscles,” he added.

GRS government leaders have been a united front in pushing this agenda. They see the restoration of the 35 per cent representation to be what Sabah and Sarawak need to protect their interest in the federation.

“So, it’s all a numbers game. Either it’ll be an additional of 35 per cent more seats to the existing 222 by amending the Federal Constitution or reducing the seats in Peninsula Malaysia, the people in Sabah and Sarawak want what’s rightfully ours to be returned,” he said.

“Therefore, I urge EC to expedite the process and ensure that the 35 per cent representation for Sabah and Sarawak in Parliament is restored so that our rights and interest can be protected.”