Sabah receives third largest foreign investment in M’sia

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): Sabah is the third largest recipient of foreign investment in Malaysia.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that between January and September, this year, Sabah recorded foreign investments amounting to RM9.9 billion, which is the third largest in the country.

He added that this was based on the statistical report from the Malaysia Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

He disclosed this at the 2022 State-level Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka tonight.

Earlier, Hajiji said that the state development agenda, particularly the Sabah Maju Jaya’s (SMJ) roadmap was on the right track and had begun to bear fruits.

“Hence, we will continue to ensure the state is investor friendly and will reduce all barriers to ease investments. The government will maintain this momentum to ensure Sabah continues to be an attractive destination for investments,” he stressed.

He added that to continue steering Sabah, the State Government that has been strengthened through the GRS-BN consensus, had launched the SMJ Development Roadmap plan on 29 March 2021 and it has been further strengthened with the implementation of the Aspirational Retrospective Council on 29 March 2022 to review performance and strengthen aspirations.

He said that there are three main thrusts in the SMJ Roadmap plan, which are aimed at boosting the economic growth through three main focus sectors which are agriculture, industry and tourism.

The second thrust is human capital and people’s wellbeing, while the third main thrust is the emphasis on quality and people’s wellbeing dependence on access to network infrastructure and green sustainability.

This plan cuts across all layers and segments of society in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, he said.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah’s Finance Minister, said that there is a lot that needs to be done to bring development and progress to the State.

“We will continue to persevere to bridge the gap with the confidence that efforts taken will definitely bear fruit. The Federal Government has accepted everything Sabah needs through its commitment in the 12th Malaysia Plan to increase Sabah’s development,” he stressed.

At the same time, Hajiji also assured that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)- Barisan Nasional (BN) government will continue demanding for Sabah’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said that the Sabah government will fully benefit from the understanding and good relationship with the Federal Government in ensuring Sabah’s claims are met and implemented.

“We believe that the issues linked to the rights and interests of Sabah that are circling the working relationship between the Sabah and Federal governments will be addressed through consultation and consensus in the spirit of the Malaysia Family (Keluarga Malaysia).”

He added that during the Malaysia Agreement 1963’s Special Council Meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on September 8, he had repeated that Sabah will be relentless in her pursuit for the return of the 40 percent from Sabah’s net income which is collected by the Federal Government as stipulated in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

According to him, Sabah has ventured far since the historic declaration of Malaysia on 16 September 1963.

“Although there is still a lot of space for improvement in the context of development under the MA63 spirit, Sabah will continue to demand for what is right, so that we will also enjoy the fruits of development as a partner to this beloved country.

“We want to see the real meaning of the Malaysia Family translated through the context of equality in the effort to develop the country,” he said.

In relation to this, he said the State government will continue to move forward to bring about progress and development in the state.

As for the National Malaysia Day celebration, Hajiji said that the celebration this year took place in Melaka.

Nevertheless, Sabah is not exempted in celebrating the event as a pluralistic, prosperous and prosperous society, he said.

He added that 16 September is a historical date for the people of Malaysia to remember the establishment of the Malaysia Federation which united Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Let us together defend the peace and unity enjoyed now and for the next generation”, he said.

Hajiji also reminded that the Rukun Negara is the main key to harmony and racial unity in Malaysia, which needs to be prioritised by the people of this country.

He also said that the Malaysia Family approach is still relevant in Sabah and Sarawak.

He added that this was because the lives of people from both Sabah and Sarawak are based on respect and recognition of the diversity and differences of race, religion and culture.

“Let us celebrate Malaysia Day with patriotism so that harmony and peace are always preserved in our beloved land and to see the state of Sabah continue to progress and be successful, peaceful and prosperous in Malaysia,” he said.

Present to grace the event were Sabah Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Haji Juhar Bin Datuk Haji Mahiruddin and his wife, Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Hajah Norlidah binti Tan Sri Datuk R.M. Jasni.