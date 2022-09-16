Sarawak State Secretary leads 700 cyclists on 20km Unity Ride

BINTULU (Sept 16): Sarawak State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki led some 700 cyclists on the 20km Unity Ride 2022 this morning.

Coming from all walks of life, the cyclists were flagged off at around 7.30am from the Bintulu Old Airport site.

The programme was held in conjunction with the state-level Malaysia Day 2022 celebration.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Jinep, who is a celebration organising committee member, flagged off the cyclists.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Majang Renggi, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, and Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

Cyclists Marus Kamarudin said the Unity Ride programme today was very well organised.

The 38-year-old, who is quite active in BMX bicycle events, said this year’s ride was very interesting as it managed to attract many participants from Bintulu and beyond to mark the 59th year of Malaysia’s formation.

He said what was more intriguing was the cyclists used all types of bicycles.

Marus shared that cycling 20km using his BMX bike was quite challenging.

“Yes, we usually use BMX bikes in the extreme freestyle and racing, and I was glad to be able to finish cycling.

“A bit challenging when cycling up hilly terrain, as our BMX bike only has one cycling gear, compared to other bikes that have multiple gears,” added Marus, who completed his ride in an hour.