Shedding light on Baram’s long-forgotten Fort Long Akah

MIRI (Sept 16): When the White Rajahs ruled Sarawak for 100 years from 1841 until 1941, at least 24 forts were built to defend and maintain peace in the territories.

Fort Margherita, Fort Alice and Fort Sylvia, to name a few, are some of the significant heritage sites, legacies of the Brooke era that have shaped the modern Sarawak today.

Despite their heritage value, some of these forts had long been abandoned, with one particular fort that is located in Long Akah, Baram.

The Long Akah Fort was built in 1929 to defend, administer the area and its surroundings and also to deal with any uprising matters in Baram during the Japanese Occupation.

The fort is strategically located just a five minutes’ boat ride from Long San in Baram.

Former Baram District Councillor Anthony Lawai Karing, 83, in an interview with The Borneo Post, reminisced about his childhood memories where he used to accompany his late grandfather who served in Long Akah, San.

“I remember this fort very well because my late grandfather, Uloi Jau, worked there in Long Akah, San as an Upriver Agent (URA) in 1934.

“I used to play in this fort when I was a little boy and watched the court session settling local disputes there,” he said.

The two-storey wooden fort, Anthony claimed, is built on a piece of land given by his grandfather and once looked splendid and regal when it served as the headquarters for the British and Australian commandos during the Japanese Occupation.

To prevent further deterioration to the building, Anthony said he has been writing letters to various relevant authorities to request for repair and restoration works to be done on the fort and its surroundings.

“However, until today, I have not received any reply. From time to time, I will go there (the site of the fort) to do the clearing because it seems like no one cares about this fort.

In support of the state government’s plan to develop rural areas, especially Baram through the Highland Development Agency (HDA), he believed that the restoration of the fort could help boost the state’s tourism industry, for Baram in particular.

“The preservation of this fort will surely benefit the people of Baram and the state government through the tourism industry,” he reiterated, while suggesting that the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts to also consider turning Fort Long Akah into a gazetted heritage site in Sarawak.